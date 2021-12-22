It's an abomination: Britney Spears' lawyer SLAMS Jamie Spears for asking singer to pay off his legal fees

Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart has recently reacted to Jamie Spears' request to the singer for paying off his legal dues. For those unversed, Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship has been terminated in November which allowed the pop icon to be free from her father Jamie Spears' control.

However, according to recent documents obtained by Variety, Mr Spears was reportedly seeking the court's “confirmation, authorization and direction” for his daughter's estate to cover the lawyers' fees who are "participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” Britney's conservatorship. The 27-page document, via ET Canada, stated, “Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.”

Variety had also noted that the petition said that his role in the conservatorship was “certified and approved” by the court at every step.

Now, as per a response obtained by ET from Mathew Rosengart, the attorney has slammed Jamie Spears for his request stating that "his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination." "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously," he said.

The lawyer also pointed out that Britney Spears had "poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it." Rosengart added that this demand "is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

However, Britney Spears hasn't publicly addressed the issue, but her attorney's statement clears her stance about the entire situation.

