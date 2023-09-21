'It's about being strong...': When Selena Gomez opened up about secret ingredient to looking good

Selena Gomez once passionately shared her insights on what it takes to maintain not just the perfect hair, but a deeper sense of self-confidence and self-love, in an interview for the Pantene Ambassador campaign reported by ELLE . While the interview happened in 2015, her words continue to resonate even now, reminding us of the importance of embracing our true selves.

When Selena Gomez opened up about self-care and self-love

While discussing the significance of hair care, Selena Gomez, celebrated not only for her exceptional talent but also for her luminous beauty, highlighted another factor that she believes holds even greater importance in achieving an attractive appearance.

As per the interview, Selena Gomez's wisdom transcends hair care. She touched upon a topic that resonates deeply with many, particularly young women - the journey to self-confidence and self-acceptance. She emphasized that true strength is found in being comfortable with who you are.

Selena shared, "It's about being strong, which means being comfortable with who I am. I think women, especially my age, can relate. You're figuring out who you are and there are so many different levels of emotions that you go through. The best is when you feel confident, beautiful, and comfortable with yourself."

Selena Gomez; a champion of self-love and confidence

The Who Says singer has emerged as a powerful advocate for self-love, even using her social media platform to inspire and uplift others. Most recently, she shared an Instagram post embracing her raw, natural self, prompting others to do the same. Check out her post below:

Even the lyrics of Selena's music support her principles. For instance, the lyrics of "Who Says" go like, "Who says, who says you're not perfect...."

Additionally in an interview with Glamour UK, the Calm Down singer shared her thoughts on self-confidence. She said, "Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted. It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful."

