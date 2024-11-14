‘It’s Actually Strangely Comfortable:’ Zendaya On Working With Boyfriend Tom Holland As They’re Set To Feature In Christopher Nolan’s New Project

Many people on the internet ship Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship very much and they surely deserve it. The actress gushed about her beau while talking about how she felt while sharing screen space with him.

For the unversed, the pair will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Matt Damon, and Anne Hathaway.

In her Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue profile, Zendaya was asked if it was ever weird working opposite Holland. To which she expressed, “It’s actually strangely comfortable."

The Disney alum added, “It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does.”

Zendaya further said that The Devil All the Time star always gave things one thousand percent, even if the actor is totally “worn down.” She appreciated that quality. She further said that it felt quite "normal" and that was how they first crossed paths, at the chemistry read. The pair first met when they were filmed Spider-Man: Homecoming.

During the conversation, the Dune star also talked about her hit HBO series, Euphoria, which is set to start production in January.

While talking about the series’s delay she said, “I will say, I have been off for a couple years, so not delayed because of my…I’ve been open, just waiting. I’ve been waiting.”

Zendaya furher shared that she was going to begin shooting for a venture soon before the HBO series. She expressed feeling “rusty” and that she had not been on set for almost two years.

The actress also expressed being frightened a bit, asking herself if she could do that anymore. But she said that she gets that feeling each time she starts a new project.

The Challengers stars added that on the initial days of the shoot, she feels being “terrible,” everyone hating her or she would lose that job. But when the director appreciates her, then she feels that they are lying. She said that was just a part of “Virgo-self criticism.”

She was asked by the publication about where she stood with the show and its creator Sam Levinson. The actress shared about not reading its season three’s script but expressed her excitement to see what unfolds ahead in the show. She said that she did not have much of an answer except knowing that the filming starts in January.

Zendaya further said that the most essential thing for her to do is justice to the people who adore and express care for Rue and make sure that her character is looked after. She thinks that it's her first duty.

