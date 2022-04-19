It's All Coming Back to Me: Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's romantic film to release on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's romantic drama which was earlier titled Text For You will now be called It's All Coming Back to Me. The film which also stars Celine Dion is all set to hit the screens next year. As reported by Deadline, the film will release on February 10, 2023 and a first look and teaser of the film is now anticipated by fans.

While making an announcement regarding the release date of the film, actor Sam Heughan accidentally also shared a still from the film that showed him and Chopra in an adorable embrace. The Instagram story featuring the first-look image was later deleted by the Outlander star although given how fans can be, screenshots of the story have now been going viral on social media.

The film follows an emotional tale as it revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, begins sending out romantic texts to his old cell. The number which happens to have been reassigned has a man on the other end who himself is suffering from a similar heartbreak. Forming an unusual bond, the two try to let go of their past and it's Celine Dion who seems to help them out to take on that second chance.

Previously, Heughan spoke about his experience of collaborating with Priyanka Chopra on this project and had nothing but praises to sing. He told Entertainment Tonight, that she's "So beautiful, so wonderful and such a good human being." As for Priyanka's last release, the actress was seen in The Matrix Resurrections which released in December 2021.

