'It’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about': Kourtney outbursts at Kim as Dolce & Gabbana drama heats up

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got into a heated feud in the latest season of The Kardashians. This was when Kim decided to creative direct the Dolce & Gabbana show. However, Kourtney already had a pre-existing relationship with the brand, making her feel that she was being robbed of her ideas and relations by her younger sister. Even though the two sat down to talk about the issue, there certainly was an unsaid rift that did not revolve. With the new season rolling out this week, it becomes clear that the two sisters are in for a bigger fight. Here is what the new fight brings out between the two.

Kourtney lashes out at Kim

As per Page Six, in the latest episode of Hulu's Kardashians, the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Kim, engaged in a heated and explosive argument, with Kourtney Kardashian calling her younger sister Kim Kardashian a narcissist. The feud revolved around Kim's decision to collaborate with the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. The confrontation occurred during the premiere of the fourth season of Kardashians. Kim reached out to Kourtney to explain that she still had contractual obligations with Dolce & Gabbana.

This decision by Kim had been a sore point for Kourtney ever since the fashion house styled her entire wedding to Travis Barker. “You’re talking about the bulls—t details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney snapped at Kim. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there until the second you left,” she continued. “Forget about you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me.”

The Kim and Kourtney feud

Their disagreement reached a point where Kim told Kourtney that even her children had come to her with issues they had with their mother. Kourtney responded by calling Kim a narcissist, emphasizing that everything she did was about herself and her public image. The argument left both sisters emotionally charged, and in a confessional, Kourtney reflected that they had both reached a point they were not proud of.

The ongoing feud was sparked by Kim's decision to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana shortly after Kourtney's wedding, which was hosted by the same fashion house. While Kourtney felt that Kim had copied her, Kim dismissed her sister's claims as jealousy and insisted that Kourtney should have been supportive instead. More will be uncovered as the season brings out new episodes. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

