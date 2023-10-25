‘It's almost like you're releasing…’: When Taylor Swift revealed how she felt about first pop album 1989

Taylor Swift is an iconic and legendary artist. This year in particular has been very busy for Swift. From going on a record-breaking Eras Tour to her concert film premiere, it’s been a busy year. But Swift still has more to offer. The Blank Space singer is a true mastermind and is on a journey to own back her six records that were sold to someone else despite her wish to own them. Swift is halfway through her journey in releasing her re-recorded album, and this week will see another release from Swift as she releases her fourth re-recorded album called 1989 (Taylor’s Version). In honor of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), here’s what Taylor Swift said about her album in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel when it was first about to be released in 2014.

ALSO READ: ‘What I really wanted to do…’: Revisiting moment when Taylor Lautner spoke about failing to stand up for ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs controversy

Taylor Swift spoke about her album 1989

In a 2014 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Taylor Swift spoke about her first pop album 1989, and revealed how she felt about it. When Kimmel asked her if she was nervous about her upcoming album, here’s what she said.

The Blank Space singer said, "Well, I'm not. I'm not nervous about the fact that I'm more confident about this album than I've been about any of the other ones I've put out, which is a really nice feeling but it's almost like you're releasing this thing into the world that you've spent two years with, and it's just been mine for two years, and now it's everybody else's, and you know I'm like sending it off to college."

Kimmel then spoke to her about how she kept it a secret, had the album on her phone, and only let people hear it through headphones. To which Swift replied, "Yes, I have a lot of, you know, maybe not irrational fears of security invasion, wiretaps, people dropping all the things.”

Kimmel then asked her what would happen if she dropped her phone. To which she said, “I didn't think too much about that, but yeah, the album for the first year and a half—well, actually, almost two—exists on my phone, which is covered in cat stickers, and the volume buttons don't really work that well because there's candy stuck."

Taylor Swift also discussed the lyrics from her album 1989

In the same interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Taylor Swift also spoke about her song lyrics, This Love. Kimmel bought a picture that Swift had shared online as a snippet from her song This Love, which read, “One night he wakes up with a strange look on his face, pauses, then says you're my best friend, and you knew what it was—he is in love.”

Speaking of the lyrics, the Blank Space singer said, “It's actually a commentary; it's a song that I wrote that was like loosely based on I wrote it with my friend Jack Antonoff who's dating my friend Lena, and Jack sent me this track to this song; it was just an instrumental track he was working on, and immediately I knew what the song needed to be, and I wrote it as kind of a commentary on what their relationship has been like, and so it's actually me looking in and going like this happened, then that happened, then that happened, and that's how you knew you got you're in love."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). It will be released this week, on October 27, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'And call a newspaper...': When Taylor Swift revealed why she didn't want to date; said 'if you give people...'