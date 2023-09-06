'It's also kind of heartbreaking': When Marvel yelled at Tom Holland for promoting USD 1.9 million movie in 'wrong' way

Before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland talked about the movie. He called it "dark and sad" and even said it was "not fun." He meant to say that the movie challenges Spider-Man and pushes him to his limits. But Marvel didn't like that. They were worried because the COVID-19 virus was spreading, and they didn't want people to think the movie was too intense.

Tom Holland had to change the way he promoted Spider-Man

Tom told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s funny, I actually got in trouble on the press tour. I got a phone call from some people at the studio, saying, ‘Stop saying the movie is brutal! Stop saying the movie is emotional! It doesn’t sell the movie!’ And I was like, ‘But it is! This is the most emotional superhero movie that’s ever been made.’ And they were like, ‘We want people to understand how fun it is.’ And I was like, ‘It is fun, but it’s also kind of heartbreaking.’ So I had to sort of change track on how I was promoting the movie, but I’m glad I gave at least some people some warning.”

In Tom Holland's defense, No Way Home is different from his previous Spider-Man movies. It's more emotional and closer to the original comics, where Spider-Man faces a lot of tragedy. But it's still a super fun movie. So, both Marvel and Tom Holland were right in their own way. They were just trying to make sure people enjoyed the film.

Tom Holland and Zendaya rocked Beyoncé's mute challenge

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour birthday concert in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet making their first public appearance as a couple. The event also brought out Tom Holland and Zendaya, who looked fabulous in their outfits. Zendaya rocked a stylish silver blazer, crop top, and skirt, complete with oversized hoop earrings. Beyoncé had asked everyone to wear metallic chrome colors to celebrate her birthday and Virgo season.

One of the highlights of the night was caught on TikTok by a concertgoer named Toshe Phillips. The video featured Zendaya and Holland participating in Beyoncé's mute challenge, and they nailed it perfectly.

