'It's an adaptable surname': When Benedict Cumberbatch reacted to THIS hilariously unhinged Reddit fan post

Celebrities in Hollywood often find themselves caught by paparazzi, leading to a flurry of headlines. While some of these headlines revolve around general topics like their fashion choices and the vehicles they use to arrive at specific locations, others feature candid images of them engaged in everyday activities on the streets. Interestingly, some fans manage to outdo the paparazzi when it comes to succinctly describing the characteristics of their favorite celebrities.

What adds a humorous twist to this situation is when these fans share their thoughts on social media, and their posts even catch the attention of the celebrities themselves. This scenario unfolded for the beloved Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch when a fan shared a random street picture of him on Reddit. In their post, the fan not only highlighted the actor's attributes but also revealed their own fantasies.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Reddit fan post incident

Johnny Depp and Benedict Cumberbatch made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show to promote their film, Black Mass. During the episode, the trio engaged in a conversation, discussing amusing aspects of the film industry and sharing their filming experiences. However, the focus of the conversation shifted when Graham Norton introduced a delightful fan post dedicated to Benedict Cumberbatch.

Norton proceeded to read a Reddit post about Cumberbatch, which playfully described the actor's physical characteristics. The segment took a humorous turn with the final two sentences: "I couldn't smell him. I really tried. He was so close that had he been wearing cologne I think I would have been able to tell. Just a subtle touch of 'Cumbermusk' under the Boston sunlight."

Benedict’s reaction to the Reddit post

Following that, the entire segment became highly entertaining, eliciting laughter from the audience, including notable figures like Johnny Depp and Benedict. Benedict even responded to the content with a comment, stating, 'It's an adaptable surname' which further delighted the audience. While the entire episode was quite entertaining, it underscored the fact that fans can go to great lengths to capture the attention of their beloved celebrities .

Benedict Cumberbatch has achieved great success in several popular films, including the fan-favorite Marvel superhero series Doctor Strange, Avengers, Sherlock, The Imitation Game, The Power of the Dog, and many others.

