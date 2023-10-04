'It’s awful, It’s traumatic': When Robert Downey Jr opened up about his time in prison, spoke on 'psychological breakdown of folks' like him

Robert Downey Jr. has had significant troubles with the law in his youth. He had served in prison multiple times in his younger days due to his trouble with drug abuse. Thankfully, he managed to turn his life around starring in the role of Iron Man, and then went on to become one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in Hollywood for some time.

In much of his career post-Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. has shied away from talking about his stint in prison. But in 2020 while appearing on the Smartless podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnet and Sean Hayes, the Oppenheimer actor opened up about his life in prison.

Robert Downey Jr. on the downsides of experiencing isolation during lockdown

Robert Downey Jr. talked about his time in prison on his appearance in the podcast during the coronavirus pandemic. He said that he was reminded of his stint in prison because of how similar it was to the isolation people were experiencing for the first time all around the world.

“What’s the real element here is an unprecedented psychological shift,” the Chaplin actor had said. He added, “Having done actual time, there’s something very interesting about having your movement limited. For kids that’s tough. What everyone is going through is what they’re going through. It’s specific to them and it is a big deal.”

This was one of those rare instances when Robert Downey Jr. spoke about his past before becoming the global superstar that he is today. During the promotions of Avengers: Age of Ultron , the Zodiac actor had even walked out of an interview when the interviewer started incessantly probing about his addiction issues in the past.

Robert Downey Jr. on his stints in jail

Before finding unbelievable success as the leading man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe , Robert Downey Jr. grappled with severe addiction issues that frequently landed him in jail during the 80s and 90s.

The Zodiac actor confessed on the Smartless podcast to having spent varying amounts of time in prison, from 12 days to almost 3 years.

“First of all, I probably deserved it, so that helps,” the Avengers actor revealed on the podcast. “Second of all, it’s very monastic and rather dangerous and isolating. It’s awful. It’s traumatic.”

Despite the bad impact such punishment had on his life and career, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that his prison time helped him face his addiction issues firsthand, helping him confront them and come out of the other side as a better person.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Ugh, really?': When Robert Downey Jr. called Iron Man a 'second-tier superhero'