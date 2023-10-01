'It’s awful...': When Selena Gomez discussed her pre-concert ritual she 'copied' from Kelly Clarkson

In 2010, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Selena Gomez shared a peculiar pre-concert ritual that left her with mixed feelings as reported by PEOPLE. The then-18-year-old pop sensation revealed that she relied on an unconventional method to prepare her vocal cords for the stage.

When Selena Gomez opened about her 'awful' pre-concert tradition

As per a report by PEOPLE, in 2010, Gomez's unique vocal warm-up routine became a topic of interest when she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show. During the talk show, she revealed that her pre-concert ritual involves drinking olive oil. She went on and stated, “It’s awful, you let it go down and it coats your throat. I gag every time.”

The calm down singer went on and credited fellow artist Kelly Clarkson as the source of this unorthodox technique. Regarding this she mentioned, “I read it in an interview, so, I just copied her.”

As of 2023, it's uncertain if Selena Gomez still continues with her olive oil pre-concert tradition. However, as her career has evolved, she has introduced more quirky rituals. In a humorous interview, Selena once joked that she drinks melted gummy bears before taking the stage.

Selana Gomez's POV!

In another interview with MTV News in 2013, the Who Says singer revealed how it is like for her before a show saying, "Preshow rituals, we usually just kind of get together, I have about 20 minutes of lockdown where I do vocal warm-ups. And then my dancers come in and we hype each other up. We just kind of run around, get the adrenaline going through us and go onstage and wish for the best."

Back then in 2013, the Ice Cream Singer also went on to mention, "The best part being able to tour with my music -- and just touring in general -- is being able to witness what your music can do for people, so that's the reward of it all. So having to meet them individually and get to thank them for that is a really good feeling. I'm stoked and I'm really happy to be here," as reported by MTV news.