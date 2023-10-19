'It's basically like the Oscars': When Brad Pitt bid THIS much money to spend a day with Emilia Clark

Brad Pitt, a Hollywood icon, is often referred to as the "handsome hunk" of the industry. His rugged good looks, charismatic charm, and versatile talent have made him a household name for decades. From his breakout role in Thelma & Louise to his Oscar-winning performances in films like 12 Monkeys and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt's career has been a remarkable journey. Beyond his looks, his dedication to his craft and his philanthropic efforts have solidified his status as not just a heartthrob but also a respected and influential figure in the world of entertainment.

Brad Pitt bid 120K for Emilia Clarke

Five years ago, Game of Thrones’ unforgettable Targaryen, Emilia Clarke, revealed a hilarious bid of her life during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show. When Norton teased Clarke on “Brad Pitt being a perfect fan” of hers, she revealed the story behind it. She recalled and said, “That was the best night of my life.”

She continued, “There was this auction thing that happened. They called me and said, ‘Would you want to auction something off’, like maybe experience watching the show. I was like, ‘Okay, it’s lovely. It’s great for charity’. So, I get there and it’s amazing and it’s basically the Oscars. There’s so many celebrities in the room and I suddenly remembered that I said that I would auction something off and so the fear grows.”

“I was absolutely petrified and then the person whose table I was on, is a friend and he was being very kind. Then, someone else’s paddle went up across the other side of the room and I didn’t really know and then suddenly it was sort of becoming a bit of money and I was kind of thinking, ‘Oh this is absolutely mental’, and someone went, ‘It’s Brad Pitt’, and I was like, ‘Oh, sure’. And I look over to the room and he’s got his paddle up, Brad’s paddle,” Clarke further added. She concluded by admitting that “it didn’t work out because who was my friend ended up doing the highest bid but I just kind of looked over with just the most insane emoji heart eyes, just the greatest moment of my life.”

Emilia Clarke’s mom is her fan

During the conversation, Norton also talked about Clarke’s mother “being a sort of a fan”. To this, Clarke said, “It’s not quite that. One day my mom came to set on the Star Wars set and I was getting this thing called cyber scan which is where you stand in kind of loads of camera…and mom’s like, ‘I’ve made a great friend’, and I’m like, ‘Brilliant, it’s lovely, excellent’. And she’s like, the ‘merchandise director of all of Star Wars or something’, and I’m like, ‘Wow, very impressive’. And then before I know it what comes in the post is loads of cushions, my face on it, so my own mum would guess she gets to see it a fair amount but apparently it’s not enough.”

