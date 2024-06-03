‘It’s Been 30 Years’: Kris Jenner Says She Is Still Heartbroken Over Friend Nicole Brown Simpson’s Murder

Trigger Warning: This article details murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kris Jenner remembers Nicole Brown Simpson, 30 years after her murder in 1994.

During the third episode of the four-part Lifetime documentary titled The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, the reality star, 68, opened up about the grief she experienced then and still does in light of losing her dear friend Nicole.

“You never get over losing a friend that way,” Jenner, who was evidently struggling to contain her emotions, said while speaking in a confessional. “And I think I pack it down so far deep inside, you know? It's been 30 years. It's hard. [It’s] one of the hardest days I've ever experienced,” she added.

For those unfamiliar with the tragic story of Nicole Brown Simpson's murder, the details are provided below.

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Murder and the Aftermath: O.J. Simpson’s Trial and Acquittal

Nicole was brutally stabbed alongside her friend Ron Goldman in 1994 outside the Brentwood, California, home she shared with O.J. Simpson. The mother of two was 35 years old at the time of her death. She and O.J., the disgraced footballer who died earlier this year at 76 of cancer, had been married for seven years and shared a son named Justin and a daughter named Sydney.

Initially arrested for killing his wife, O.J. was later acquitted of all charges during the legal proceeding that came to be known as the Trial of the Century. Ironically, Kris Jenner’s ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., represented the star, while Kris famously sat on the prosecution side in support of her departed friend. O.J. went on to be found liable in a 1997 civil suit and served jail time for separate crimes unrelated to the case, including armed robbery and kidnapping

Kris Jenner previously opened up about her friendship with both Nicole and O.J. Simpson

Kris and Robert Kardashian Sr.’s four children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian Jr.—all referred to O.J. and his former wife as Uncle O.J. and Auntie Nicole, per Independent. Speaking to People in 2016, Kris described the former couple as her “family.”

“They were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life. They were my family. O.J. was like my big brother,” the famed momager said ahead of the release of FX’s American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. Jenner added that after Nicole was murdered, she not only mourned her loss but also mourned the loss of O.J. and their relationship.

The Kardashians' star also went on to say that she believed Nicole could be saved and that she felt guilty about not seeing the signs of abuse between the former couple. “We felt like we really failed her as a friend,” Jenner said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

She ultimately paid homage to her friend by giving her second youngest daughter, Kendall Jenner, the name Nicole as her middle name.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premiered on Lifetime in two parts on June 1 and 2.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

