‘It’s Been A….’: Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Into Tears Reacting To L.A. Wildfires

Jimmy Kimmel was seen returning back on the set of his highly acclaimed late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! This was a week after the fire had broken. Sharing his harrowing experience, the famous host was seen having tears in his eyes.

Addressing the ongoing catastrophe, Kimmel mentioned, “It’s been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week in L.A., where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school.”

As seen in the Monday night episode, Jimmy Kimmel broke into tears many times as he showed how close the wildfire was to the set on the major Los Angeles street of Hollywood Boulevard.

He then spoke about how a lot of families had to leave their properties and how some of his co-workers lost their homes.

Calling the whole situation “terrible,” he seemed a bit scared, as Kimmel went on to add how the wildfire burned down the houses of someone we know and how it is still unknown if the destruction is over.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say it’s been a sickening, shocking, awful experience but it’s also been, in a lot of ways, a beautiful experience because, once again, we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other,” the late-night host mentioned.

He then even reflected on how brave some people are during these harsh times, as even though they have lost their homes, they are volunteering for others who faced a similar consequence.

