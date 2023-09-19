'It's been a lot — in every area of my life' Gisele Bundchen opened up about her journey post divorce with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen, the famous model, went through some tough times, but she always chose to stand strong. She remembered a moment when her shoe broke during a fashion show, but she kept walking as if nothing happened. She thinks life is like that – when challenges come your way, you can either crumble or rise above them. She chose to rise.

Gisele shared her journey post divorce

After facing panic attacks, anxiety, and depression in her 20s, Gisele went through difficult years again recently. She had to homeschool her two kids, Ben and Vivian, because of the pandemic. She also moved to different places, first to Tampa Bay, Florida, for her ex-husband Tom Brady's football career, and then to Miami after their divorce. Her parents were sick too, which added to her challenges.

During her interview with People, Gisele shared about her life post divorce, “It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot — in every area of my life, I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.” The 43 year old further added, “I think if I didn't have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would've been very hard, and I think we all can relate to that, because I think we all have gone through our roller coasters of life.”

To stay centered, she meditated, exercised daily, and focused on healthy eating. She even gave up alcohol to sleep better and be more present in her life. She believes in taking care of yourself because it makes you better for your family.

Gisele also wants to break the idea that self-care is selfish, especially for mothers. She says feeling good makes you a better parent, friend, and partner. Bundchen advised, “No one is going to do it for you. The only person that's going to make those choices is you. Because ultimately, you're the first person who's going to be impacted by it. But then, it's your children, it's your husband, it's your family, you got to put the oxygen mask on you first.”

Gisele moved to Miami with her children

Recently, Gisele and her kids settled in Miami, where they enjoy the sunny weather and nature. The Brazillian Model told People, “I love the sunshine. Wherever the sun is, I feel like the happiest always, just feeling the sun, just taking a dip in the ocean, just running on the sand and just feeling the grass on my feet. Just being in nature just gives you energy. It just makes you feel good.”

Gisele is proud of raising her children with the right values. She believes that true success is leaving a positive impact on the world through your children. She sees them growing into strong individuals with strong principles, and that makes her really happy.

