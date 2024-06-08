'It's Been An Incredible Privilege': Pat Sajak Delivers Emotional Speech As He Retires From Wheel Of Fortune After 40 Years

In an emotional speech, Pat Sajak thanked audiences for watching him “decade after decade”! The game show Wheel of Fortune said goodbye to one of its key players and hosts for the last 40 years. Sajak’s co-host, Vanna White, gets teary-eyed while wishing him farewell in a tribute video!

Pat Sajak delivers an emotional goodbye speech in Wheel of Fortune

Sajak’s last episode of Wheel of Fortune is set to air on Friday, June 7, when he delivers a heartfelt speech paying tribute to the “millions” of fans who watched the show. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there,” he said in the speech.

“It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade." He also mentioned that through the years, he’s tried to make the show a “safe place” with no political agendas or embarrassing skits, just pure fun and games.

Sajak added that whenever the show did more than it was meant to, the outcome was overwhelmingly positive. He recalled that the show taught kids the alphabet, helped people hone their English skills, and united families and generations.

"What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives,” the host added. Sajak, who started hosting the show in 1981, announced his retirement via X (formally Twitter) in June 2023. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride,” he wrote in the post at the time.

Advertisement

Co-host Vanna White pays tribute to Sajak

White has been Sajak’s partner and co-host throughout the 40 years of the show’s run and their careers. In a tribute video released by Wheel of Fortune on Thursday, June 6, White shared her experience working with her co-star over these years.

“I don't know how to put into words what these past 40 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try," she said. “8000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am; you really did.”

She continued her speech by adding that despite their professional relationship ending, she will always be there for him. White concluded the video by calling him a brother and “a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

Wheel of Fortune is in its 41st season and available on local channels in the US.