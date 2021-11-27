It's been hard: Christina Applegate opens up on multiple sclerosis diagnosis on 50th birthday

Christina Applegate recently took to Twitter to open up further on her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis and treatment while acknowledging fans for their wishes on her 50th birthday. For those unversed, Applegate had revealed that she was suffering from Multiple Sclerosis back in August and had admitted to having been on a "tough road" with the disease.

"A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," a part of Applegate's tweet noted. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as well all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a*****e blocks it," Applegate had penned. She had also posted another tweet asking social media users to respect her privacy.

On her 50th birthday, Applegate took to Twitter again to open up on her journey with the disease. "It’s been a hard one,” the actress wrote as she prayed for people who are "hurting". “Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try," she further tweeted.

Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 26, 2021

Fans took to the comments section to appreciate Applegate for the tweet and also revealed their own experiences with the disease. While some recommended tips and tricks on how to heal faster, others sent their love back to the actress and prayed for her health and safety.

