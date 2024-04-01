'It's Been Hard': Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Admits To Struggling Since Son Garrison Brown's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Janelle Brown, 54, who is a part of TLC’s Sister Wives shared that her son, Garrison Brown passed away by suicide in March. She announced this news via Instagram. Garrison Brown, before passing away, served in the Army National Guard, USA. Garrison, at the age of 25 died at Flagstaff, Arizona. It has almost been a month since Janelle announced her son's demise on Instagram. Only recently, Brown spoke about her struggle after her son's untimely demise.

Janelle Brown reveals how she is coping up with the aftermath of her son’s loss

The Reality TV star, Janelle Brown, revealed she has been having a hard time since the incident. She took to Instagram and shared a post with a caption that read, “It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks”.

She continued, “The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank You from the bottom of my heart.”

Brown also shared that her son, Garrison Brown was honored last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony by his National Guard Unit. She expressed, “He would have loved it”.

Further in the caption, she revealed that she has incorporated some photos of the beautiful moments of the ceremony which were clearly reflected in the pictures shared in the post. She mentioned that many people may already have seen those pictures, accompanied by “snarky comments".

Janelle Brown receives love and support from her fans

Since the news about Garrison Brown's passing broke, many fans were shocked. Janelle and the Brown family have been getting support from their fans and followers on Instagram. In the comments section under her post, one user wrote, “ Oh my heart…I am sobbing with you Janelle. One mama to another. I hope you know how many mamas are holding your heart in love and prayer right now”.

Janelle Brown shared a recent post on Easter wishing everyone, “Happy Easter” and expressed how she is even more grateful for her faith this year. She further wrote, “The remembrance of savior and His gift of eternal life.” She also expressed, “The weather was beautiful and the kites flew easily.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

