‘It’s Been So Hard To’: Former X Factor Judge Nicole Scherzinger Pays Tribue To Liam Payne After His Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and drug abuse

Nicole Scherzinger has paid an emotional tribute to Liam Payne, who tragically fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. Scherzinger, who was part of The X Factor judges' panel in 2010 and is often credited alongside Simon Cowell for the formation of the boy band One Direction, shared her heartfelt memories of Payne.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of herself with Payne, along with Kelly Rowland, reminiscing about their time together. "Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago," she wrote.

"It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I’m grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul, and beautiful character," she added. The former Pussycat Dolls star also praised the late singer for his nature, which brought light, joy, and laughter to the lives of his loved ones.

Scherzinger concluded her tribute by expressing that she would forever keep Payne in her heart while sending thoughts and prayers to his family. In an interview on Good Morning America on October 25, Scherzinger, who reportedly served as a mentor to the One Direction alum, reflected on the close bond she shared with him.

"And so, yeah, I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Liam, I’m heartbroken for his family and his loved ones and his friends," she added. The duo have also worked together on a Netflix show called Building the Band. She further added the late singer always had love and kindness in his heart and hopes that’s how he’s remembered.

Payne’s death sent shockwaves across the world and tributes poured in from his peers and prominent industry figures including his 1D bandmates Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. As per his preliminary report, Payne died from internal and external hemorrhage caused by his fall. According to ABC News, sources confirmed a partial autopsy found that he had “multiple substances” in his system after death.