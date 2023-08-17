'It’s been too long': Tori Kelly drops Take Control Tour dates, weeks after hospitalization for blood clots

Tori Kelly is all set to be back on stage after her medical emergency. She recently announced her first round of shows since being admitted to the hospital last month. Last night (August 14), the singer-songwriter announced the Take Control Tour in honor of her newly released EP, Tori, on social media. The tour will begin on September 10 in Toronto and conclude with nine gigs on September 26 in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Tori Kelly hospitalized for blood clots around vital organs after collapsing during dinner

Tori Kelly has released new tour dates for her Take Control Tour

After spending a week in the hospital at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for blood clots last month, the 30-year-old singer announced on social media on Tuesday as she is ready to perform live in front of her fans again.

She took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Kelly captioned the post, "It's been too long! The #takecontroltour has arrived! DM me with the word take control for early access to tickets at 9 a.m. tomorrow!"

The nine-city tour will begin on September 10 at the Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario, and will travel to key cities across the United States, including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Sacramento, and New York City. The tour will then conclude in Los Angeles, California, with performances on September 25 and September 26.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The tour's pre-sale begins on Wednesday, while general public tickets go on sale on Thursday via her website.

The singer's new tour comes just days after the release of her new EP, Tori, which she described before its July 28 release as "the first taste of much more to come." She praised her new music on social media following the news of her health issue.

The singer said, "Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I'm not going to let this obstacle get in the way of your music on Friday! I adore you all and am absolutely touched by the outpouring of love and concern. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!"

What had happened to Tori Kelly?

According to sources close to Tori Kelly, her heart began racing fast at the dinner party, leading her to lose consciousness for a huge amount of time. Concerned for her safety, her friends made the critical decision to transport her to Cedars-Sinai.

Medical personnel immediately began assessing Tori's condition within the confines of the ICU. Their exams revealed that she had blood clots in her legs and lungs, necessitating quick and intensive medical attention. In addition, they were closely examining her heart to see if there were any clots. Tori's consciousness had fluctuated many times during her hospitalization, necessitating continuous monitoring by the medical team to guarantee the best possible care and treatment.

Meanwhile, Tori Kelly's illustrious music career has been marked by significant accomplishments, such as winning Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song, as well as being honored with the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in 2015.

ALSO READ: Tori Kelly Health Update: Singer's husband André Murillo says she is 'smiling and feeling stronger'