“It’s Better if I Just…”; Quiet Place: Day One’s Original Director Jeff Nichols Reveals Why He Left Spinoff

Making a hit movie is no joke; it requires a big budget, effort, a mastermind team, and a lot of understanding. This is especially true for intense films like A Quiet Place. Jeff Nichols shared his reasons for leaving A Quiet Place: Day One. The forthcoming horror movie serves as a prequel to John Krasinski's previous installments.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn were set to star in Day One, which was originally to be written and directed by Nichols based on a story treatment from Krasinski. However, Nichols left the project due to creative dissimilarities, and Michael Sarnoski took over as writer and director, co-writing the story with Krasinski.

During a recent interview with TheWrap for the release of his new film The Bikeriders, Nichols opened up about his exit from A Quiet Place: Day One. Read ahead to learn more.

Jeff Nichols on why he left the film

While the filmmaker didn't quite magnify what these creative differences were between him and Krasinski, he stated one of the pivotal reasons and said, "It's never going to be my film," but rather that Krasinski's fingerprints would still be felt on the project.

I was like, I think this is a movie that could get made. It’s hard to say this without sounding pretentious, but I’ve made enough films at this point in my career that if I do this, it’s going to become my film. And the truth is Quiet Place; those are his films. [It's] not about ego, it's about process. At some point, you realize that it’s never going to be my film. It’s better if I just step away and let some other people do that., he further added.

How the franchise faces a new directorial turn with Jeff Nichols' exit

Well, while Jeff Nicholas has decided to no longer be a part of the franchise, having Sarnoski onboard as both writer and director of A Quiet Place: Day One will be something to look forward to.

However, Jeff Nichols' involvement in A Quiet Place: Day One would have been a key moment in his career. Known primarily for his original works like Loving and The Bikeriders, Nichols would bring about a distinctive storytelling approach that differs from the series' usual rural sets. While Michael Sarnoski now leads the prequel, bringing his indie sensibilities, the anticipation enveloping the film's upcoming release hints at new horizons for this popular horror franchise.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released in theaters near you on June 28, 2024

