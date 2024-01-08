It's big night for Beef and Beer: The show wins Best Comedy at the Golden Globes

Globe voters gave a nod to The Bear in the best comedy category, triumphing over strong contenders like Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary. Despite its gritty restaurant setting and minimal star power, the show, created by Christopher Storer, has resonated with audiences. The first season followed Jeremy Allen White's troubled chef, Carmy, inheriting the restaurant, becoming a surprise hit. The second season, evolving the eatery into a Michelin-courting sensation, delved into camaraderie and earned praise for realistic portrayals of work, grief, Chicago, high-end food, and friendship.

The Beef and Beer show wins Best Comedy at the Golden Globes

Jeremy Allen White secured his second consecutive win for best lead actor, expressing disbelief and gratitude, saying, “I can’t believe I’m in this room with all these people I’ve loved so much, admired so much for so long. It’s unreal. I love this show.” Ayo Edebiri, who plays an ambitious upstart chef, clinched her first Golden Globe for best actress in a TV comedy, dedicating her win to the Bear family. She expressed love and gratitude, saying, “I love you guys so much. It’s an honor to work with you and grow alongside you.” She added, “All of my agents, managers, assistants, the people who answer my emails, y’all are real ones, thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.”

Lionel Bryce, representing the cast and crew, acknowledged the restaurant community in their acceptance speech. Most importantly, thank you to the entire restaurant community,” he said. “We played these characters for a couple of hours a day for a couple of months out of the year, but this is your reality, the highs and the lows. So thank you for embracing us.”

Advertisement

Despite the show's dramatic and intense scenes, it has found a place in the comedy category due to its soft-hearted moments, unique characters, and a half-hour runtime. The unexpected success of The Bear continues to captivate viewers, offering a blend of realism and humor. Stay tuned for more updates on the 81st Golden Globe Awards with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan wins his 1st ever Golden Globe after 6 times nominee; Here's what he said on receiving the award