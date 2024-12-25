‘It’s Bittersweet’: Miley Cyrus Bids Emotional Goodbye To 2024 And Teases Upcoming ‘Creative’ Projects
Miley Cyrus emotionally reflects on the incredible year she's had and claims it's "bittersweet" to say goodbye. But the singer wants to start anew and continue to be part of the creative process!
Miley Cyrus’s 2024 has been full of highs and lows, from earning her first-ever Grammy award for hit single Flowers to handling a bitter relationship with her father amid his marriage to Firerose. On Monday, December 23, the singer shared a post on Instagram emotionally reflecting on her year.
"It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me,” she wrote in the caption. “But I am looking forward to starting over again,” she added. Cyrus also admitted that starting afresh is her favorite part of the creative process.
"In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on, and start anew," the Wrecking Ball hitmaker said teasing her plans. Although the process of creating something through life experiences can be heartbreaking, it gets “beautiful” after the pieces come together in the end.
She concluded her post by thanking the people who made her year special. Cyrus’s Grammy win was the biggest highlight of her long career. However, during the acceptance speech, she manifested that the award didn’t change much about her life because it was “beautiful yesterday.”
She also emphasized that the award was merely a materialist acknowledgment of her achievement and wouldn’t matter much in life. "Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular," she added.