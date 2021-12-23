It's like a brotherhood: Tom Holland describes his bond with fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield

No more lying for Tom Holland as the actor finally spoke about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After remaining tight-lipped about the same through the entire pres tour of his new Marvel release, in an interview with the studios' official site, Holland revealed what it was like working with Tobey and Andrew. While it was no less than an emotional rollercoaster moment for fans, Tom described behind-the-scenes moments with his fellow Spider-Men.

Calling Andrew Garfield a "legend", Holland opened up on working alongside The Amazin Spider-Man star and said, "He's such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him." After Garfield's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have now been calling for a third film in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

As for Tobey Maguire who was one of the first actors to play the web-slinger onscreen, Tom revealed how happy Maguire was to be back and how truly special it was for him to wear the suit again. While describing the sentiment that he shares with Andrew and Tobey who are the only other actors who know what it's like to play Spider-Man, the actor said, "It's like a brotherhood."

Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to leave the audiences high on emotion after they saw Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men unite onscreen for the first time for the epic finale. The three friendly neighbourhood Spider-Men left audiences hooting in theatres as one of the most-awaited fan moments came alive.

