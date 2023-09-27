‘It’s definitely a deeper metaphor’: Selena Gomez reveals what her ‘greatest’ lyrics are that she has ever written

Selena Gomez is nothing short of a pop sensation. The singer has made a song for every mood board, from enjoying singlehood to embracing gut wrenching heartbreak. We all have a favorite Selena Gomez song. You can just never go wrong with Gomez’s discography. While we anticipatedly wait to dance the night away to Gomez's new album, we wonder what her favorite lyric is that she has ever written. Luckily, in a recent radio interview with 107.2 KIIS FM Selena Gomez revealed what her greatest lyric is.

Selena Gomez reveals the greatest lyric that she has ever written

In a new interview with 107.2 KIIS FM Selena Gomez discussed her favorite lyric. While discussing her third album, the interviewer asked her what her greatest lyric was, according to her.

To which Gomez replied, “I don’t know if it's the greatest, but probably saying off key on my chorus because it wasn’t yours’ and the reason why is because I think it’s definitely a deeper metaphor, but it’s like that’s my life, this is my life, and nobody’s going to sing off key on mine." To which the interviewer replied, “That deep is so many different levels.''

Selena Gomez also spoke about her new song, Single Soon

In the same interview with 107.2 KIIS FM Selena Gomez also discussed her song Single Soon. The singer revealed the inspiration behind it, and when she wrote it, she said, “It was about a while ago, and it was just one of those songs that felt like I just wanted to do something so desperate that I wanted to feel like, you know, I wanted to feel like that.”

She further continued, “And I just didn’t feel that empowered, and I was going through things in my life, and I just didn’t ever get a chance to get that feeling, and now I’ve been single for five years, and I’m so grateful because the moments are so lonely and brief, and it's just so freeing, and I get to know who I am, and it’s been really good."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been busy finalizing her next album and launching, you know, products for her brand, Rare Beauty. On the other hand, her song Single Soon was released on August 25, 2023.

