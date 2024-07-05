'It's definitely a regret': Kelly Osbourne Reflects On Putting A Stop To Her Music Career

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on why she made the choice of leaving her music career. On July 2nd, the 39-year-old reality TV star was talking on The Osbournes podcast episode of her family about music when her 38-year-old brother Jack Osbourne inquired if she had thought of “getting back in the game.” She expressed regret.

Kelly Osbourne regrets quitting music

In the podcast, Kelly contemplated picking up where she left off with her music and wondered what life would have been like if she hadn’t stopped. She admitted feeling remorseful but is uncertain if she will take any steps to rectify it. She said, "I've definitely thought about what my life would have been like if I didn't stop. It's definitely a regret. Will I do anything about that regret? I don't know."

Sharon Osbourne, her mother, described Kelly’s decision to quit during the peak of MTV’s The Osbournes fame as an act of rebellion, while Ozzy stated that drugs were involved.

According to Kelly, this period was marked by an intense schedule of television appearances, tours, publicity, and interviews. She said, "I didn't want it to be all work and no play, and I didn't know how to balance it out and have any balance in my life." She just wanted to live life without knowing how to mix work with leisure.

Looking back at Kelly Osbourne's music career and drug addiction struggles

Her debut rock album Shut Up! came out in 2002, featuring a pop-metal cover of Madonna’s Papa Don't Preach. Two months after her tour ended, Epic Records dropped her from their label. In 2005, she released Sleeping in the Nothing, which was followed by a period of silence until now.

Despite her efforts, there was persistent pressure to fit into a pop-punk mold, partly because her father, Ozzy Osbourne, is a famous rock star. She said, "People think I'm a joke and that I'm famous because of who my father is." Her label imposed strict expectations regarding her appearance and behavior, which frustrated her.

Kelly Osbourne complained, "They told me what to wear and demanded that I lose weight. And when I didn't want to do it, they said, 'You're 16. You have a record deal. Why are you complaining?' So I didn't say anything."

Kelly has been vocal about her struggles with addiction, which began in her teenage years and continued into her early adulthood. She discussed these issues during her appearance on Red Table Talk in 2021. More recently, Kelly Osbourne has embraced motherhood, welcoming a son named Sidney with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

