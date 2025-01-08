'It's Fake News': Austin Butler Reboot Rumors Scrapped By American Psycho Writer In The Most Brutal Way; READ

The audience was overly joyed when they heard an American Psycho reboot is in the works. However, there was a set of fans who wanted the original to stay untouched. Talking about the reboot plans, the author of American Psycho came forth addressing the rumors.

Bret Easton Ellis, who happens to be the sharp mind behind the legendary tale of Patrick Bateman, recently stated that he thinks the reboot is nothing but a simple fake news.

“I have a feeling it’s fake news. I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts,” he mentioned on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.

Ellis went on to mention that Austin Butler has not signed a deal to star as Patrick Bateman and that Luca Guadagnino, who was reported to be directing the new adventure, does not have a deal either.

Easton Ellis then even spoke of Scott Burns, who is reportedly tied to the project, working on its screenplay, stating that even he does not have a deal, adding that he learned this from “various sources that I have; this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react.”

His words could be true, as usually when a book is adapted, the author is informed, even if it's a remake or reboot.

However, in the case of Bret Easton Ellis, he has been informed of no such development.

Ellis then went on to mention that he is not creatively involved on any level, adding that if the studio plans to go further with their reboot plans, he might get paid.

