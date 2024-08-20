‘It’s Fantastic’: Coraline and the Nightmare Before Christmas Director Henry Selick Reacts to the Movies’ Legacy Living On

Henry Selick, a stop-motion animator and director, has had a pretty momentous few months with Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas reaching major milestones. Looking back on these films, the creator expresses how proud he is to have two films so widely acclaimed today. But he says the movies probably won't receive sequels anytime soon.

Selick tells GamesRadar+ in an exclusive interview, "It's fantastic to work very hard on something that kind of comes and goes and then has a longer life." In the case of The Nightmare, it's made its way down to the children of original fans, the second generation, and soon the third. It's incredibly rewarding and it feels like everything worked out well."

In celebration of Coraline's 15th anniversary, Selick's 2009 movie is being re-released in theaters this summer. Originally released in 3D, Coraline is a stop-motion animation about a young girl who finds a door to an alternate reality where her parents are perfect. As it turns out, The Other Mother has ulterior motives. As Selick says, he is grateful Laika is doing the remaster. "This is in 3D as it was meant to be seen, as it was very carefully planned and shot in."

Originally released in 1993, Selick's The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington's journey into Christmas Town as he becomes king of Halloween Town. Selick says they probably won't release a sequel because he doesn't want to "beat it to death" like other franchises. There have been many discussions about the Disney movie getting a sequel over the years.

Do you think Coraline will have a sequel? According to Selick, there have been talks about that as well, but nothing has come of it. Earlier this year, it was announced that Selick would tackle another Coraline author Neil Gaiman's story, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, which he has previously called Coraline's almost sequel. However, that doesn't seem to be happening.

For a limited time, Coraline remastered in 3D will be in theaters starting August 15. Get your tickets here. There is a streaming version of The Nightmare Before Christmas available on Disney Plus.

