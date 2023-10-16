'It's from Naples': When Ryan Gosling revealed 'older Italian' women were whispering THESE hilarious things to him at his mom's wedding

Ryan Gosling is undeniably one of Hollywood's most handsome leading men. His striking good looks, chiseled jawline, and piercing blue eyes have made him a heartthrob for many. Gosling's charisma is not just a Hollywood secret; his charm and charisma have garnered a legion of admirers. While it's natural for people to be drawn to his allure, it's essential to remember that beyond his appearance, Gosling is a talented actor with a diverse range of roles that have earned him accolades and a devoted fan base.

Ryan Gosling on older women whispering in his ear

Five years ago in 2018, Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling opened up about how older Italian women flirted with him at his mom’s wedding during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live show. When Kimmel asked about when was the “destination wedding”, Rosling said, “Yeah, my mom got married.” Kimmel continued, “You were the ring bearer, did you get a job in the wedding, you did not have a job? Did you want a job in the wedding?”

Gosling responded, “I was just trying to deal with so that there, he’s Roman (his mom’s husband). All of his Roman family and there was a lot of during the service like these wonderful older Italian women just whispering to me about food. So at one point, this one woman said, ‘There’s a tortellini in the freezer.’ And then later on almost towards the valves, another woman said, ‘There’s smoke mozzarellas in the fridge’. And then another woman went, ‘It’s from Naples’.”

ALSO READ: ‘Should we read the names?’: Revisiting moment when Ryan Gosling interrupted Russell Crowe’s Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards speech

Ryan Gosling shares his life with Eva Mendes

The star of La La Land has shared his life with Eva Mendes for many years, and together, they are parents to two lovely children, Esmeralda and Amada. Gosling humorously recounted a heartwarming moment when his daughters visited him on the set of his film First Man, which chronicles the legendary mission to the moon led by Neil Armstrong. During their visit, Gosling explained, “They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the space suit and pretending to launch," Gosling explained. "I think they think I'm an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon and she was like, 'That's where you work, right?'"

ALSO READ: 'I'm like a dad first, and...': When Ryan Gosling discussed juggling his career and fatherhood to 'be there' with his kids