'It's Fun': Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio Talks About Returning To Daredevil: Born Again After Original Series

The announcement of Charlie Cox's comeback to the MCU was made during the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Before the Hollywood strikes halted production, Daredevil: Born Again received official confirmation during the event and the series' filming got underway. Marvel Studios reevaluated the series' creative direction and gave it a complete makeover with new showrunners and directors during the strikes.

Before a major overhaul, Charlie Cox's return to the role of Daredevil for the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again was going to be entirely different. Even with Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Cox reprising the titular role, the original intention was for the series to have no connection to the three-season Netflix series. All of these plans were altered after Marvel Studios saw the Disney+ show's finished product.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio talk about returning to Daredevil: Born Again

Nearly six years have passed since Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio last appeared together in a series featuring Daredevil. Fans won't have to wait much longer, as they are set to return in Disney+'s upcoming Marvel series, Daredevil: Born Again, scheduled for release in March 2025.

In the new series, Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock, the vigilante lawyer better known as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen or Daredevil. Vincent D’Onofrio will return as the formidable crime boss, Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin.

Since the cancellation of their previous Netflix series, both actors have appeared in several MCU projects, the most recent being Echo. However, Daredevil: Born Again will place Cox and D’Onofrio back in the spotlight, focusing on their iconic characters.

During the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City on May 14, D’Onofrio shared his excitement about reuniting with Cox. "It's fun," he said. The actor expressed his appreciation for their working relationship, noting, “The best thing about it is that we like each other and we appreciate each other’s work.” Despite their characters' on-screen antagonism, the actors share a harmonious working relationship. "It turns out we have the same kind of sensibility when it comes to scripts and getting things done," D’Onofrio revealed.

Cox confirmed this sentiment, adding, “Yeah, that makes it a lot easier. We agree on basically everything.” Their collaboration is marked by mutual respect and a shared vision, which D’Onofrio emphasized, saying, “We couldn’t ask for more, actually, to tell you the truth.”

As Daredevil: Born Again comes again, fans can hope to see Cox and D’Onofrio bring their characters back to life.

Charlie Cox promises original show fans will love Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox, reprising his role as Matt Murdock, assures the fans of the Netflix Daredevil series will love the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. According to him, the studio had to pay attention to the fans' voices since they were revamping a popular series with an established fan base.

Cox gives credit to the studio for maintaining the proper balance between previous elements that fans loved and bringing new aspects to the series. He is hopeful that the show will please the original fans and attract new ones. Cox told TV Insider:

"I think [it’s] the fans. I think [it’s] the studio as well. That’s a really fine balance to strike. If you’re going to remake a show and call it Season 1 and it was a successful show and it was kind of beloved, then you’ve got to do what people liked."

He also discussed the hurdle of remaking a popular show, emphasizing the urge to both preserve the main appeal and bring new changes. Cox believes the studio was successful in balancing these two sides. He added:

"But also you’ve got to have a reason for remaking it. So you have to change it up a bit. And that’s just a really fine balance to find. I think that they’ve done a beautiful job doing that. And hopefully, the old fans – the O.G.s – will love it and also, we’ll maybe pick up a few more fans on the way."

Daredevil fans are excited to see the reunion of Cox, Elden Henson, and Deborah Ann Woll. Other original cast members, including Wilson Bethel, Jon Bernthal, and Ayelet Zurer, will also be part of the new series, adding to the anticipation.

