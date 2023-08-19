'It's fun for a week,' says Austin Butler who follows Ryan Gosling's The Lovely Bones diet to gain weight for Elvis role

Taking a page out of Ryan Gosling's playbook, Austin Butler clutched on a mouthwatering adventure to prepare for the iconic role. Gosling, known for his method acting prowess, had famously indulged in a Häagen-Dazs delight to put on some pounds for The Lovely Bones. Inspired by Gosling's unconventional approach, Butler decided to don the cape of creativity and step on his own gastronomical adventure.

Week of pleasure, a tinge of regret: Austin Butler's review of Ryan Gosling's method

Reportedly, in the kitchen, tubs of Häagen-Dazs spun in the microwave. Butler revealed to Insider, "I heard that when Ryan Gosling was going to do The Lovely Bones, he had microwaved Häagen-Dazs and would drink it. So I started doing that."

Butler's transformational recipe blended movie magic and culinary creativity. He opted for the melted ice cream elixir, believing it could shape him into Elvis Presley. However, the road to becoming the King of Rock and Roll wasn't just about Häagen-Dazs. Fueled by a spirit of indulgence, Butler decided to dive into the world of doughnuts – and not just a few, but two dozen!

This sugary adventure was unlike any other, taking him on a flavorful tour that surely made his taste buds sing with joy. But, even though he enjoyed the sweet symphony for a while, Butler honestly shared that there were consequences. In an interview with Insider, Butler mentioned: "it's fun for a week, but then you feel awful about yourself."

In Austin Butler's Shoes

In the quest to nail his role as Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic, Butler didn't solely rely on Ken's Kenergetic recipe for packing on the pounds. He turned up the heat on his fitness game too. Think of a blend of strength training, core workouts, and cardio sessions, all with a sprinkle of weight training to chisel those muscles. But that's not all – he amped up the routine with moves that paid homage to Elvis' iconic hip-swiveling style, ensuring those grooves were on point.

Hold tight, because we're not done yet. When Austin stepped out of the gym, he took things up a notch. Every day, he got into the groove with karate sessions, right alongside his trusty movement coach. Their goal? To really get into the spirit of Elvis, learning the quirks that made him unique and the people who shaped his one-of-a-kind swagger.

