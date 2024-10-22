'Its Fun To Work...': Harrison Ford Reveals What Drives Him To Act In Movies Even At 82

Even at 82, Harrison Ford, a Hollywood legend, continues to charm audiences. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he shared his forever passion for acting and what inspires him to stay in the industry. Ford, who has played iconic roles in films such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, is currently appearing in the second season of the Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking.

When asked about his continued passion for acting, Ford highlighted the importance of human interaction in his work, stating, "Oh man, I get out of it essential human contact." His enjoyment of working with talented individuals was evident as he said, "I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience…. It's fun to work with these people."

Ford's remarks reflect a broader theme in his career: the joy of collaboration. As he continues collaborating with an incredible cast in Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Jessica Williams, he finds pleasure in making art together. The comedy series, which began its second season on October 16, has given Ford a platform to showcase his comedic talents while connecting with a younger audience.

During the interview, Harrison Ford shared how humor plays an important role in his acting approach. He stated, "I always enjoyed humor. I loved jokes. I loved the construction of jokes." His appreciation for comedy derives from his father, a skilled joketeller. "When I was thinking about becoming an actor, I was ambitious for both kinds of work — serious drama and comedy," he said.

He believes that acting in comedic roles helps him to express himself completely. "I think I think with the same actor's head about a joke as I do about a serious or emotional scene," he added. Ford's ability to combine humor and emotional depth has made him a versatile actor capable of playing a wide range of roles.

Ford's journey to stardom was not without setbacks. Prior to becoming a famous name, he explored various jobs, including a chef. Ford recalled his time working as a hospital cook on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I cut this part of my finger off within minutes," he said, showing his left index finger.

While he joked about never working as a restaurant cook, he did get an opportunity to cook on a yacht in Chicago. He recalled working for a young bank president by saying, "He was the heir to the Swift meatpacking factory, so all I had to do was buy really expensive beef."

