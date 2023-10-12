‘It's funny when you…’: When Chris Evans wondered if his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Captain America a ‘virgin’

In the ever-expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, the enigmatic and heroic figure of Captain America, played by Chris Evans, has long held a special place in the hearts of fans. Known for his unwavering dedication to justice and duty, the character of Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America has been a central figure in numerous films.

However, amidst all the battles against supervillains and saving the world, one intriguing aspect of Captain America's life often lingered in the shadows - his love life, or perhaps the lack thereof. Chris Evans though commented years back on Captain America's likely virgin status, which came to be false in the surprising revelation made in the recent MCU series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Chris Evans believed that Captain America was a virgin

In a candid moment, retrieved from CBS News , Chris Evans, the man behind the iconic shield, ventured into a rather unexpected territory - Captain America's love life. With a chuckle, he pondered, "It's funny when you think about it -- he's probably a virgin [Laughs.] He's probably a virgin! I don't know when it would've happened."

Evans attributed Cap's potential virgin status to his dedication and old-fashioned values, hinting that he may have been saving himself for a special someone, like Peggy Carter. “He's probably just a good guy. He was probably holding out for [love interest] Peggy Carter and he's a little more old-fashioned in that sense. These are a lot of things that I think are giant conflicts, but they're also very personal conflicts. He's a very human guy. That's why I like him," Evans commented.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law unveiled the truth behind the virginity status of Captain America

Fast forward to the premiere episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the topic of Captain America's virginity is no longer shrouded in mystery. As the MCU's newest series unfolds, it introduces us to Jennifer Walters’s transformative journey into She-Hulk. During a curious moment in the first episode, per News 18 , Jennifer turned to none other than Bruce Banner, inquiring about Captain America's romantic life.

Bruce initially tries to keep a lid on the details but eventually relents that Steve Rogers is not a virgin. Bruce Banner finally spills the beans, exclaiming, "Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour."

In the realm of superhero narratives, it's not often that we get to explore the romantic lives of our iconic characters. But it looks like the mystery behind Captain America’s virginity which intrigued fans for years is finally resolved.

