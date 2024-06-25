'It's Genuinely Perfection': Edi Gathegi’s Mr Terrific Suit From James Gunn's Upcoming Superman Movie Leaves Fans Impressed

The team assembled by James Gunn is slowly showing its true powers. With Edi Gathegi’s newly revealed look, Superman fans have gone haywire. For the unversed, the actor is part of the new DC Universe, being shaped by the Guardians of the Galaxy director.

With the all-new world being set up, let's have a look at how fans are going crazy to watch David Corenswet’s Superman along with Gathegi’s Mr Terrific.

Fans react to Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific

The newly emerged photos online define how perfect the new Superman movie would be. While James Gunn is busy giving birth to a new universe of superheroes, its actors have been spotted donning the comic-accurate look that is surely something already being loved by many.

In the latest news, Edi Gathegi was spotted on the sets of Superman in what looks like his costume as Mr. Terrific.

The photos that have been posted by Cleveland.com show the X-Men: First Class star donning the look of Mr Terrific. He could be seen in a black leather Fair Play jacket while also having a T-shaped black-colored face mask.

The comic-accurate suit gives a terrific look to our newly introduced superhero, following which the DC fans have gone bewildered.

Looking at the Cleveland set photos, fans have started sharing the pictures and their views. An X user called Edi Gathegi’s suit, “It’s genuinely perfection.”

Another fan was seen stating, “Mr t's suit looks sooooo f***ing good straight out of the comic books.”

One fan was seen commenting, that the new suit looks “phenomenal.”

Cast of James Gunn’s Superman

The new Superman movie, stars, David Corenswet as the lead actor, while accompanying him will be Rachel Brosnahan, who will be seen as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will be playing the role of Lex Luthor.

Talking about the movie, the writer and director of the first DC Universe film, Gunn had mentioned that Lex Luthor would be the main villain of the film, but not the only one standing against the man of steel.

We will also see María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer in the movie. Circling back to the cast, Superman will also have Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Anthony Carrigan, as Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho, respectively.

Besides them, Skyler Gisondo will be seen as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio will play Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, and Wendell Pierce introduced as the new Perry White.

Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.

