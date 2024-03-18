It's Gonna Be Great': North West Appears On First Interview About Debut Album Elementary School Dropout; Deets Inside

North West was interviewed about her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, at Rolling Loud 2024. North is the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Ye took the stage on opening night on Thursday, March 14, of the festival at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., with North and friends joining him at one point during the set.

In a clip shared by Rolling Loud on Instagram on Saturday, North is seen spending a few minutes with young reporter Jazlyn, aka Jazzy, the 13-year-old behind Jazzys World TV.

In a video posted on Rolling Loud’s Instagram, North West excitedly chatted with young reporter Jazlyn, aka Jazzy, about the album. The interview came a day after she performed during her father Kanye West’s set at the festival. North was asked how she was doing, to which she politely replied, “Good, how are you?”

The next question was about Elementary School Dropout specifically, how the young artist feels about releasing an album, and what people should expect from it. "It’s gonna be great,” North replied.

When asked about when Elementary School Dropout will be released, North said, “Like… I don’t know." Next when asked whether the project would have any collaborations with Ye, North continued to keep things cryptic by saying, “Maybe! We don’t know yet!”

“Thank you Ms. @kimkardashian for helping out,” Jazzy captioned the video. In another post, she shared photos with both North and Kim. Elementary School Dropout is an homage to her father’s 2004 album The College Dropout.

North announced her debut album last week during a listening party for her dad's album Vultures 2, according to Forbes.

Standing on stage in Phoenix, Arizona, North reportedly told the crowd, "I've been working on an album." She then explained the title of her album is a direct reference to her dad's 2004 album The College Dropout.

On Thursday, North performed the song Talking off of West's new album Vultures at Rolling Loud. The preteen joined the rapper onstage to perform the track along with her best friends, plus cousin Penelope Disick.

In a fan footage of the performance posted on Twitter, North could be seen walking to the center of the stage and then jumping around with her friends in a circle while her rapper dad stood to the side.

Festival goers can also be heard loudly chanting the lyrics to her song in the crowd. North wasn’t the only one of West’s children that appeared at the Vultures 2 listening party. As she performed Talking, Kanye brought out both Psalm and Chicago. The audience seemed to love that the event was a family affair, as there appears to be a real affection for both the rapper and his children.

