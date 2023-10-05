'It's gonna be like Harry Potter': One Piece Live-Action creator talks about THIS problem with the adaptation

The success of One Piece Live-Action has certainly brought a huge chunk of the audience looking forward to what the project brings to the table next. Well, now that the second season has been renewed by the makers, what is interesting is to see what the storyline brings forth. But adaptations are not always easy to pull off. This week, cinematographer Hirsch Whitaker was in conversation with The Direct. This was when the maker drew parallels between Harry Potter and One Piece. Here is what Hirsch had to say about the live-action adaptation.

One Piece creator on the Harry Potter problem

In his interview with The Direct, Hirsch Whitaker mentioned about the future of One Piece. The cinematographer portrayed what Oda's vision and perspective would be. Whitaker acknowledged that the show's vast source material offers abundant content to adapt, much like the Harry Potter books. However, he raised the concern that, similar to the Harry Potter film series, the production team must work efficiently to keep pace with the aging of its cast.

"[For] Season 2, there's just, there's so much material to be made based on the show. It's gonna be like 'Harry Potter' though, they're gonna have to do it fast before everybody gets too old," Hirsch said on the matter. It is to be noted that Harry Potter also faced a race against time, as the story's characters were meant to be 17 years old when the narrative concluded. The films successfully maintained this pace, with star Daniel Radcliffe being 22 years old when the series wrapped up.

Not only this, but the audience also grows with time and might lose interest if the series takes too much time to get renewals. The challenge for One Piece is that it not only spans a more extended narrative but also features actors who are older than their character counterparts in the source material. Here, Monkey D. Luffy, the central character of One Piece, starts his journey at around 17 years old in the manga. In the Netflix adaptation, actor Inaki Godoy, who portrays Luffy, is already 20 years old. While Godoy may appear youthful, this age difference might need an efficient production until the series comes to an end.

