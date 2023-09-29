‘It's gonna be such a bummer’: When Jennifer Aniston revealed how she felt about David Schwimmer during Friends

The chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on Friends convinced audiences that they were a real-life thing. While they never officially revealed anything, they were good friends, but at some point had a likeness towards each other. However, Ross and Rachel will always reign as an iconic pop culture couple, as the actors playing these characters confessed to having a mutual crush while filming season 1 of the evergreen sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston reacts to her feelings for Friends co-star

At the Friends reunion special on HBO Max (via Harpers ), David and Jennifer talked about how the two of them were crushing on each other during the shooting of the show and would also cuddle together on the couch at times. While they both were in separate relationships during the filming of the show, they never crossed their boundaries. "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," David Schwimmer said, years after the Friends debut in 1994. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other," added Jennifer Aniston

Reacting about the mutual feelings, Jennifer Aniston said, "I just remember saying one time to David, it's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough! The first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer would spoon and cuddle during the shooting of Friends

Remembering the experience of filming the sitcom, the pair did a table reading of Ross and Rachel's first kiss as clips of the original scene were played on-screen. "I thought back on the very first year or two when we would have breaks from rehearsal, there were moments when we would cuddle on the couch," said David Schwimmer. Adding more about their moments, Jennifer Aniston said, "We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch."

In an interview, the actress also revealed that “pivoting” to kissing David Schwimmer was lovely, even though they have mutual feelings for each other. She said there was nothing “weird” about the two smooching each other on the screen for the first time in Season 2 of Friends.

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston thinks comedy has 'evolved' and the new generation finds Friends 'offensive'