It's a great story: Ben Affleck opens up on his romantic reunion with Jennifer Lopez in a rare interview

Ben Affleck has opened up on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and discussed the story behind their rekindled romance. During an interview with WSJ Magazine, via Just Jared, Affleck, 49 has revealed how he feels about his romantic reunion with the Marry Me singer.

When asked about their reunion love story, Affleck noted that their story is "definitely beautiful" to him. "And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. And it is a good story. It’s a great story," Ben Affleck noted.

For those unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and have been keeping it lowkey ever since. The actress went Instagram-official with Affleck through her 52nd birthday posts in which fans witnessed the duo spending quality time with each other on a yacht! Ever since the two started dating, they even attended many events together including MET Gala 2021 and Venice Film Festival. Previously, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dated briefly from 2002 to 2004. The duo had announced their split in January 2004.

Opening up further on their love story, Affleck also weighed in on the possibility of revealing it through a project someday. "And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. [Pauses] And then I’ll light it on fire," he joked!

Ben Affleck also noted that he doesn't want to speak about "his personal relationship" with Jennifer Lopez in the newspaper. "I’m going to exercise a little restraint," he added.

