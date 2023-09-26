'It's hard to know': Emma Heming Willis opens up on if Bruce Willis is aware of Dementia diagnosis as she shares health update

Bruce Willis, full name Walter Bruce Willis is a retired American actor. He rose to prominence after starring in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting and has starred in over a hundred films. He became popularly known as an action hero for his depiction of John McClane in the Die Hard franchise and other roles. But the legendary actor has not been keeping well since he was diagnosed with dementia. In a recent interview with TODAY, Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, gave a health update on her husband and revealed that it’s difficult to tell whether he is aware of his diagnosis or not.

Emma Heming Willis gave a health update on Bruce Willis

In a new interview, Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, provided an update on her husband's long fight with dementia. On September 25, Heming Willis appeared on Today with Hoda Kotb to kick off World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week, describing the condition, a progressive neurological disorder that affects both cognition and behavior, as "hard." Susan Dickinson, CEO of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, joined her for the interview.

Bruce was diagnosed with the disorder and, as a result, aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or understand speech, last year. Heming Willis explained, "It's difficult for the person who has been diagnosed, but it's also difficult for the family. And it's no different for Bruce, me, or our daughters. They're right when they say this is a family disease.”

When asked if Bruce Willis is aware of his illness, Emma became tearful and answered, "It's hard to know." Emma referred to Bruce's diagnosis as "the blessing and the curse."

Make Time Wellness founder and Willis share two kids, Mabel and Evelyn. Meanwhile, Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore have three adult daughters: Rumer Willis, Scout, and Tallulah.

When was Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia?

Bruce Willis' family publicly stated in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, forcing him to retire from performing. Bruce Willis' family provided another update on his health in February 2023. They stated this time that his health had progressed and he'd been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

