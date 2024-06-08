'It’s Heartbreaking': Kathy Hilton Opens Up About Sister Kyle Richards Navigating Split From Mauricio Umansky

The star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, is adapting to the single life after separating from her husband of almost thirty years, Mauricio Umansky, but it's challenging. Kathy Hilton, her sister, spoke candidly about the emotional toll this has had on Kyle.

Kathy talked about the pain she's seen in her sister during a recent appearance with Entertainment Tonight. After 28 years of marriage, Kyle and Mauricio announced their split in July 2023.

Kyle Richards struggles through the first year of separation, sister Kathy Hilton offers support

Ending a long-term marriage is never easy, and the emotional toll can be worsened when famous people go through it. Popular TV personality Kyle Richards is currently going through this personally after splitting from Mauricio Umansky after almost thirty years of marriage.

Kathy Hilton, her sister, has been a pillar of strength, sharing her concerns while offering insight into how the family is handling the significant shift.

Kathy Hilton recently shared her thoughts on her sister Kyle Richards' separation from Umansky, calling it "heartbreaking." After 28 years together, Richards is stepping into a new phase of life, and Hilton spoke about the emotional damage her sister is going through.

“You know, there’s good days for Kyle and then there’s tough days,” Hilton explained. She said that she keeps daily contact with Richards to offer emotional support.

Hilton emphasized the family's attempts to help Richards get through this difficult period. After being married for a long time, Richards finds dealing with life alone to be "very scary," according to Hilton. Meeting in 1994, a mere two years after Richards's first marriage ended, both of them began a life together that included raising their daughters.

Regardless of the age of the children, Hilton admitted that the situation has been difficult for them. “It doesn’t matter what age,” she continued. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Soon after her divorce from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter, Farrah Brittany, in 1994, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky started their relationship. After 28 years of marriage, the couple had three daughters: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Kyle Richards discussed her sister's support

Kyle Richards during her appearance on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast discussed how following her split from her husband, she found solace in her sister's shoulder.

Richards shared how her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton, has been a constant pillar of strength during this hard time. In the podcast, she talked about the unwavering support she has received from Hilton. "Very supportive," as said Richards to describe her sister's presence in her life amidst the divorce.

Richards recalled Hilton’s consistent display of love and encouragement. "We are in a very good place," Richards said. Hilton frequently reaches out with messages of love and reassurance, reminding Richards that she will always be her "baby sister."

