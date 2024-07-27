'It's Heartbreaking': Louis Tomlinson's Sister Lottie Opens Up About Grief After Losing Both Mom And Sister

Lottie Tomlinson, a well-known beauty influencer and sister of famous One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, has faced unimaginable heartache. Growing up in the public eye, the Tomlinson siblings have always had global attention. However, behind the glamour and fame, they have dealt with a personal loss. Lottie has opened up about the deep grief she experienced after losing both her mother and sister.

In an interview, Lottie shared the heartbreaking deaths of her mother, Johannah Deakin, and her sister, Félicité Tomlinson. She expressed how these events have shaped her life and how she has found peace and strength to move forward.

Coping with the loss of their mother

In a candid interview with The Times, Lottie shared her emotional journey. At just 25, she faced the heartbreaking loss of her mother, Johannah Deakin, who died from leukemia in 2016. Lottie recalled how she had to step into a caregiver role for her younger siblings. Johannah’s illness progressed rapidly after she was initially diagnosed following a vacation where she contracted the flu.

Lottie shared how her mother's passing was kept a secret for months to protect the family from media scrutiny, especially Louis. “I lost the one person who loved me unconditionally. Losing Mom was so hard. I was only a teenager, but at least I knew her death was a possibility, even though she didn’t accept it; she was 43 and had cancer,” said Lottie.

The tragic death of Félicité

Just as the family was beginning to cope with Johannah’s death, tragedy stuck again. In 2019, Lottie’s younger sister, Félicité, known as Fizz, died of an accidental overdose at the age of 18. Lottie shared that she was in Bali when she learned about Félicité’s death.

“When my sister Fizz died of an accidental overdose, I thought I could never be happy again," Lottie confessed. "The pain was indescribable. I kept thinking: ‘Why me? This can’t be happening again. When is this going to end?'”

Coping with grief

Lottie admitted that coping with the grief of losing her mother and sister was incredibly challenging. She turned to alcohol to numb the pain during Félicité’s funeral. The loss felt unbearable, and she found it difficult to face the reality of the situation.

Despite her tragic experiences, Lottie aims to provide hope to others who have lost loved ones. Her upcoming book, Lucky Girl: Family, Falling and Finding My Way, talks about her journey through grief and ways to cope.

A large family

Johannah Deakin was a devoted parent to her large family. Besides Lottie, Louis, and Félicité, she also had twins, Phoebe and Daisy, now 20, with her ex, Mark Tomlinson, and another set of twins, Ernest and Doris, now 10, with her husband Dan Deakin.

Johannah’s passing left a void in all of their lives, leading them to cope with the loss in their own way. Lottie still gets dreams of her mother being alive and everything being normal. Initially, Lottie was very scared of losing her loved ones, which made it hard for her to sleep or relax. She was constantly worried that something bad would happen to her loved ones, especially after losing her mom and sister.

Staying positive

Despite the heavy losses, Lottie has found ways to remain positive. She is expecting a second child with her partner, Lewis Burton. The couple are parents to a 23-month-old son, Lucky. Lottie finds solace in the fact that her mother and sister are together, watching over her. She has learned to cope with her grief and anxiety, especially after the birth of her son in 2022.

“It’s heartbreaking they aren’t with us anymore, but they are together and they are looking out for me,” she added. However, after Lucky’s birth, she used to be anxious during the night. This anxiety kept her up at night, needing to see her son all the time to feel reassured. But, now, things are much better and she is in a good space with her little family.

