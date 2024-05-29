‘Its His Mistake, Not Mine’: Shania Twain Opens Up About Ex-Husband’s Affair With Her Close Friend

Shania Twain does not hate her ex-husband, Mutt Lange, for having an affair with her close friend while still in the union with Twain. The Canadian singer and Lange tied the knot in 1993 and got divorced in 2008 after Twain’s ex-husband was caught cheating with Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

During her interview on Jamie Lainge’s podcast, the host asked the Canadian native about her ex-husband’s affair, to which the Come On Over singer claimed that she has forgiven Lange and moved forward in her life.

Shania Twain on forgiving her ex-husband

In conversation with Jamie Lainge, Twain recalled the incident of her ex-husband cheating and said that she believed in forgiving, so she does not hate Lange for what he has done.

The Canadian singer claimed, "Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily. It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong ... Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong."

The Queen of Me singer further added, "Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake."

Twain further revealed that she pitied Lange, as he would have to live with a mistake for life. She said, "So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don't know what that is, but it's not... That's not my weight.”

Shania Twain’s comments over her husband handling the affair

Twain married Marie-Anne's ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, in 2011, after the singer's previous husband had an affair with the former. Speaking about her husband’s take on the affair, the Canadian singer shared that he handled the situation rather maturely than she did. Twain said, "He was so thoughtful about it all... It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it.”

She added, "I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable. I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I've ever felt.”

Shania Twain and Robert “Mutt” Lange share a son, 22, from their 15 years of marriage.

