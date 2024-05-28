'It’s Important To Give Myself Grace': Emily In Paris Star Lucien Laviscount On Maintaining A Work-Life Balance

A hectic work schedule might get in the way, but Lucien Laviscount maintains a healthy balance and prioritizes fitness. The actor, who is known for playing a suit-clad businessman in the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris, shared his secret to balancing it all!

How does Lucien Laviscount maintain a work-life balance?

The British actor, 31, who often displays his toned physique on social media, shared his philosophy on a healthy lifestyle with US Weekly. “The key for me is balance, balance in everything,” he stressed. “My lifestyle is a testament to this; I relish in staying active and embracing new experiences.”

As much as Laviscount wants to maintain his routine and be disciplined, his work commitments and traveling often get in the way. However, he makes sure to be easy on himself even if he doesn’t eat clean for a few days. “So it’s important to give myself grace and enjoy the journey,” he added.

Laviscount is busy filming the hotly anticipated season four of Emily in Paris. He was last seen dancing shirtless with Shakira in her Punteria music video and became a pop star for the day. The Scream Queens star also appeared in Calvin Harris’ music video for his latest Rag'n'Bone Man collaboration, Lovers in a Past Life.

Laviscount in Emily in Paris season 4

The highly anticipated fashionable series is gearing up for its fourth season, where fans will finally get to know who Emily (Lily Collins) will end up with. French actress Camille Razat, who plays Camille on the show, described this season as “messy.”

Laviscount also told US Weekly that it’s going to be a "chaotic" and "heartbreaking" season. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie, will seek her revenge this season. Speaking about playing Alfie, the actor said he enjoyed portraying him in the three seasons. “I feel so grateful to have been able to bring Alfie to life on screen,” he added.

Emily in Paris season 4, part one, will air on August 5 and part two on September 12 on Netflix!