‘It’s important to value that’: When Chris Evans opened up about his previous relationships and bond with his ‘ex’

Chris Evans is widely regarded to be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Maybe that's one of the reasons why he was selected for the role of a virtuous character like Captain America .

The Knives Out actor once shared that he always maintains a good relationship with his exes, which proved his maturity and openness as a partner.

Chris Evans talked about his experience of running into exes

Running into exes after a breakup can prove to be a bit awkward for most people. For Chris Evans though that's not the case. In an interview with Elle Magazine, the Avengers actor was quite forthcoming about his stance on dealing with exes, and it's not with any sort of awkwardness.

"I've had no bad breakups in my life," the Before We Go actor revealed. "Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it's wonderful to catch up."

According to Evans, he never had a bad breakup and had been prone to always keeping a good rapport with his exes.

ALSO READ: ‘I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things’: When Chris Evans discussed his aspirations of starting a family and finding life partner

Chris Evans on sharing good rapport with his exes

Proving himself yet again to be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, Chris Evans always has just the best things to say about his exes.

One of the most publicized relationships of the actor was with his co-star from the film Gifted, Jenny Slate . The two actors had a relationship that began after they worked together on the Marc Webb directed film.

Despite the breakup Evans had only good things to say about his talented co-star and former girlfriend. While speaking with People Magazine in 2017, the Knives Out star was all praises for his ex.

"She's my favorite human," Evans had told People magazine. "She's the best. I've never ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does"

Jenny Slate too didn't hold back any praises for her former co-star and ex, as she told the Vulture in 2017,

“I don’t mind talking about him at all. He’s a lovely person,” she had said.

Despite having many publicized relationships, Chris Evans managed to stay humble and courteous even in his interactions with his exes to the point that he maintained a good friendship with them even after their separation.

ALSO READ: 'For a long time all I wanted…': When Chris Evans opened up about his deep-rooted desires