‘It’s impossible to reconcile’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he and wife Blake Lively will be always be ‘unreservedly sorry’ for their plantation wedding

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are no less than a fairytale couple. Fans and everyone else adore the couple and the chemistry they share. From sharing sweet moments to ever-funny social media banter. They have been everyone’s ideal couple ever since they got married in 2012. Although their wedding was a secret ceremony for the first time, Reynolds shed some light on his wedding with Blake Lively in a 2020 interview with Fast Company. Ryan Reynolds revealed that he and his wife will always be unreservedly sorry for their plantation wedding.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m in..’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he feels the sexiest in THIS

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he and Blake Lively were unreservedly sorry for their wedding

Ryan Reynolds had spoken out for the first time in 2020 about how much he and his wife Blake Lively regretted getting married at Boone Hall, a former estate in South Carolina. It was 2012, and they found the venue on Pinterest. However, Pinterest banned plantation-style wedding imagery in May of 2020, so photographs of Lively and Reynolds' wedding are no longer available on the photo-sharing network.

Reynolds told Fast Company that he and Lively were committed to making amends by being better. The humiliation will stick with them, but it has inspired them to keep working to be anti-racist.

The Deadpool star said, “It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. We saw a wedding venue on Pinterest at the time. What we discovered thereafter was a place based on tragic tragedies. Years ago, we remarried at home, but shame has strange ways of working. A massive f**kup like that can either drive you to shut down or reframe things and propel you into action. It doesn't imply you won't make another mistake. However, repatterning and fighting lifelong social training is a never-ending task."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are Hollywood's hottest couple. They met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, but have been pals for a long time. The two friends tried to set each other up. Rumors of Lively and Reynolds dating originally surfaced in 2011, but they didn't openly confirm their relationship until 2012. They tied the knot in 2012, promising to be there for each other through thick and thin.

Soon after their marriage, the couple decided to have children and start a family. In 2014, they had their first child, a baby girl named James. Inez, their second daughter, was born in 2016, only two years later. After three years, Reynolds and Lively decided to expand their family by having another child, Betty. Meanwhile, the couple had their fourth child this year, whose identity and name have yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Brought to you by upcoming tragedy': The time Ryan Reynolds trolled newspaper that published his semi-naked photo from when he was 3 years old