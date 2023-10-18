“It’s interesting to do a post-mortem”: Andrew Garfield once revealed that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 could not get into production due to THIS reason

The superhero fandom had many projects that were hotly anticipated but could not get into production due to some uncertain circumstances. Such a project was The Amazing Spider-Man 3 which was set to get into production. There were many reasons that it was cancelled. However, the primary factors were said to be the money and the script which was not how Andrew Garfield expected it to be.

Why the third The Amazing Spider-Man movie was canceled?

TASM came five years after the end of the Tobey Maguire /Sam Raimi era of Spider-Man movies. However, the movie did not receive the expected response at the Box Office but created a different space in the audience’s heart. For the third movie, Andrew Garfield read a lot of the reactions from people and he had to stop because he could feel that he was getting away from how he actually felt about the script. “For me, I read the script that Alex [Kurtzman] and Bob [Orci] wrote, and I genuinely loved it,” said the actor, as per Games Radar .

The Oscar-nominated actor blamed the studios and called out the tentpoles in the production of the movie. Garfield felt it was hard to go with the flow of the story as he added, “Certain people at the studio had problems with certain parts of it, and ultimately the studio is the final say in those movies because they’re the tentpoles, so you have to answer to those people.” The statement gave a glimpse of what really happened but he revealed that a lot of comic-accurate scenes were taken out. ”It’s interesting to do a post-mortem [but] I’m proud of a lot of it and had a good time,” he added.

Will Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Man in the MCU?

After appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home , the superhero fandom has been waiting for an update about the canceled The Amazing Spider-Man 3 movie. There has been no official update about the project as there have been rumours about his return for the wall-crawling role. As of writing, it seems highly unlikely that fans would ever see Andrew Garfield back as Peter Parker in any form as the franchise had seemingly moved on focusing on the MCU Spider-Man. However, it can be speculated that the actor's last web-headed appearance came under Sony Pictures and they have developed a whole new on-screen Spider-Man universe, aptly named the Sony Spider-Man Universe, so there might be some hope.

The Amazing Spider-Man movies are available on Netflix