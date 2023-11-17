'It's just a...': Taylor Swift once spoke about her Princess Diana's revenge dress fan theory

At the premiere of All Too Well, Taylor Swift engaged with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, delving into her experience of writing and directing the accompanying short film. Reflecting on a 2012 interview, Swift acknowledged her past aspirations and discussed fan theories, notably addressing the speculation around her channeling Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress" during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Taylor Swift share Princess Diana ‘revenge dress’ Story

When Scott Evans asked Taylor Swift about wearing Princess Diana’s dress, she said, “This is not that, I just liked a dress. It was a black dress I liked.” Evans and Swift had a laugh as he said, “So that one is wrong, we debunked it”, and Swift shared her reaction stating, “I saw that too and I was like,” she made a stunned face.

Taylor Swift shares her reaction to the 2012 interview

During her interview with Scott Evans, Swift reacted to an interview she did with Access Hollywood in 2012 where she opened up about what she wanted to achieve at 30. Evans played the interview where Swift said, “I hope that I have more tours that I’m really, they’re like the highlight reel of the best moments of my life. When I’m older, you know you hope that you have the moments that are gonna kind of define how much fun you have…”, she interrupted adding, “We’re still doing it. We’re still having fun.”

“I feel like that was a good checklist, I feel really solid about the progress on that checklist,” she added. Evans then went on to question her about “what’s on her checklist in 40.” She said, “No, no, no more time capsules.”

Evans ended the conversation by asking Swift about the “car at the end of the video is 1989,” to which she said, “Yeah, obviously, you know me now.”

Swift also divulged various other topics during their conversation. She candidly talked about a 10-minute short film written and directed by her. When Evans questioned her “How did it feel to be on that set knowing that this was a story that you were going to tell mainly to be a gift to all of these people who’ve made it something so special.” Swift added, “Oh, it really just was wonderful because when you have a secret like I love planning things secretly for them because they’re so rewarding. They do this right; they show they do this and like it’s so rewarding to surprise. I can’t believe they care that much honestly.”

