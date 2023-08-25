'It's just all intimate and private': Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester talks about giving her kids 'all that' she didn't have

Leighton Meester, the Gossip Girl alumni, is now the mother of two with her husband Adam Brody. The two have an 8-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. And from the looks of it, the actress is immensely enjoying being a mother. In a recent interview, she opened up about her experience of having children and their upbringing. Here's what she had to say.

Leighton Meester on having children

While talking to People Magazine, the Gossip Girl talked about how she felt after having kids of her own. She revealed, "It's all just so intimate and private. It's something that I could never put into words, really." Meester recalled it was an "emotional journey" to have kids. She continued, "and it certainly has made me reflect on my own upbringing and childhood." The actress explained she would provide her children with things she never had access to when she was young but that her two kids would always be grateful for what they have. The actress said, "Having children, I want to give them all that we never had when we were growing up, but also to be candid and open about how grateful we should be for everything that we have."

Leighton Meester opens up about her kids growing up

The Gossip Girl starlet is aware that her children are growing up, and won't be her little babies forever. She admitted, "Every moment is this amazing leap into new development where suddenly, your child is going off to school or suddenly, they're reading and writing and interested more in their friends than you, or being potty trained." So the actress has been trying to seize every moment she has with her children. She continued, "It's all those steps into being more independent that are so exciting and beautiful, and then it's also just tinged with sadness always because that little reminder of them being a baby is slowly slipping away."

Meanwhile, Meeserter admitted, talking about her own childhood, that she'd always wanted to be the cool kid every school year, saying, "For me growing up, the new school year was always like, 'This is the year I'm going to be cool.'" That is not a problem for her kids will face, after all, they're Blair Waldorf's [The iconic character she played in Gossip Girl] children.

