'It's just devastating': How are the Friends cast members dealing with Matthew Perry's devastating death? Here's everything we know

Ever since the news of the unfortunate passing of Matthew Perry first came out, the world has been devastated by the loss. The actor, known for playing Chandler Bing, was reportedly found dead in his jacuzzi after a drowning. His assistant found him unconscious and called emergency services assuming it was a potential cardiac arrest. He was 54 years old and played one of the most loved characters in sitcom history.

Meanwhile, netizens have been worried about how the Friends cast would be dealing with the news. All six of the leads namely Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry were extremely close to one another. Here's what we know about how the remaining five are struggling with the loss.

ALSO READ: When Matthew Perry revealed FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston 'reached out the most' throughout his sobriety journey post sitcom

How is the Friends cast dealing with Matthew Perry's death?

According to Page Six, the five of them are planning to release a joint statement after Perry's death at his Los Angeles home on October 28. Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, and Kudrow have reportedly been devastated since they found out. "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that's what Matty was: their brother," a source told the portal.

"It's just devastating," they added and continued, "They were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked after him fiercely." For the unversed, Friends was on air from 1994 to 2004 and spanned 10 seasons. Perry was paired opposite Cox in the massively popular sitcom series.

More about Friends

While Perry played the role of Chandler Bing, Cox portrayed Monica Geller. On the other hand, Aniston essayed Rachel Green who was paired with Schwimmer's role of Ross Geller. LeBlanc portrayed Joey Tribbiani and Kudrow played the role of Phoebe Buffay. All six of them received widespread critical acclaim, popularity, and appreciation for their roles. The cast and the series also earned several awards and nominations during its run.

Matthew Perry's family issued a statement

After the news of Perry's death, his family consisting of his parents and siblings, issued a statement expressing their pain and thanking everyone for their support. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," they told People. "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," the official statement concluded.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: Top 10 most underrated moments of Chandler Bing and Monica Geller that aren’t recognized enough