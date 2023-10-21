'It’s just kind of epic...': Revisit when David Harbour revealed his Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder would point out 'historical mistakes' in the show

Created by the Duffer brothers, Netflix’s Stranger Things is replete with so many ’80s pop culture references that it’s hard to keep track unless someone like Winona Ryder’s around. While filming the series, she apparently showcased an encyclopedic knowledge of film, music, books, and beyond herself as she guided the makers giving them a fact check every now and then. David Harbour, who plays Ryder’s co-star on the show once shared how instrumental she was in some of the ‘80s frameworks as she even corrected the show’s filmmaking duo The Duffer Brothers when she spotted the inconsistencies.

As per a new profile for Harpers Bazaar , Stranger Things co-star David Harbour reveals that Ryder corrected some “minor historical mistakes” made by the series’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer. During the filming of the series, Winona Ryder not only starred in the series as Joyce Byers but also made sure that creators Matt and Ross Duffer maintained the accuracy of the 1980s on the sets. “She’d tell them, ‘This song actually came out in ’85, and you have it in ’83,’” Harbour said. The actress would know all of the minute, tiny details the creators didn’t even know, and the Duffer brothers had to change things in the script based on that.

For the nostalgic sci-fi series set in the ’80s, the creators also credited Ryder with making her character more than just a one-note mom. “It’s just kind of epic how wild her mind is and how it goes to all these different corners,” added Marvel star David Harbour . The Duffer Brothers originally thought of Joyce as a strong, devoted, worried mother, but they were surprised as Winona brought an entirely new flavor to it.

Winona Ryder guided the young actors

Being one of the most renowned actors on the credit list, Winona proved her skills as she also worked as a senior for the young actors working on the series. “I want the kids to understand, this does not happen,” said the actress about the extreme attention that comes with being on a show as popular as Stranger Things. She explained that the work would be the reward as she shared it was so hard to enjoy the fruits of the lab.

