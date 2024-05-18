'It's Just Like Date Night For Us': Chris Hemsworth Shares His Experience Working With Wife On Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Chris Hemsworth cannot stop gushing about his wife, Elsa Pataky. In a recent candid interview with People magazine, the actor reveals his experience sharing the silver screen with his wife on their upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The couple recently attended the UK premiere of their forthcoming movie in London, where he revealed how he loves spending time with his wife, noting, "especially in a creative space."

Chris Hemsworth on working with wife Elsa Pataky in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, recently attended the UK premiere of their upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, donning their fashionable attires. During the premiere, Hemsworth opened up about his experience working with Pataky again, as the couple has previously starred together in two movies, 12 Strong (2018) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

He was asked what it was like working with her on the film set, and in response to the same, Snow White and the Huntsman actor told People, “It's just like date night for us. You know, we got three kids, and we have to go to work to get away from them, and then they follow us.”

The Rush movie star further shared that he values the time he gets to spend with his wife, saying, “I love it. I love spending time with her, especially in a creative space, adding, ”You get sort of parent roles and, you know, you desperately try and find moments with the two of you on a film set. I'll take it; I'll take what I can."

Chris Hemsworth expresses his gratitude for his wife, Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010, and the couple shares three kids: India Rose, Tristan, and Sasha.

In a previous interview with British GQ magazine, Hemsworth revealed how his wife has constantly shown him support over the years, saying, “Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it.”

Meanwhile, the couple will now appear together for the third time on the silver screen in their upcoming 2024 post-apocalyptic action adventure film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by acclaimed director George Miller.

In the movie, Hemsworth plays the role of Dementus, the warlord leader of the Biker Horde, while his wife plays the role of Vulvalini General.